Former WWE Star Indi Hartwell Explains What She Wishes She'd Done More

In her five years with WWE, Indi Hartwell enjoyed one reign as NXT Women's Champion as well as one with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Candice LeRae. Still, Hartwell holds some regrets following her departure from the company in November 2024.

"I would have spoken up more, and not just sat back," Hartwell told "WhatCulture Wrestling." "I just kind of sit back, do what I'm told, and don't really like speak up. So maybe I would have done that a bit more."

When interviewer Simon Miller suggested that Hartwell could now use that experience as fuel for improvement and a potential return to WWE, Hartwell pointed toward former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as a prime example of someone who utilized his respective exit as an opportunity to reinvent himself, then eventually come back to WWE with a bigger stock behind him.

"He's a great example of that. He's a big inspiration to me," Hartwell said of McIntyre. "I love seeing what he did and where he is now, so it's awesome."

While it's unknown if Hartwell is striving for a WWE comeback in the future, her post-WWE path has led her to TNA Wrestling, where she recently signed on as one of the newest Knockouts. Alongside her came Harley Hudson and Myla Grace, both of whom hail from the UK.

Following her exit from WWE, Hartwell has also returned to the independent circuit, with appearances at House of Glory and Renegades of Wrestling. In both, the Aussie star now carries championship gold.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WhatCulture Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.