AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says 'Prayers Up' For Konnan After Reported Leg Amputation Surgery

There has been no shortage of love poured out for lucha libre legend Konnan following recent reports of his leg amputation procedure, and Jeff Jarrett is just the newest name on the long list of fans and industry figureheads who are keeping the AAA Hall of Famer in their thoughts. Jarrett offered his support for the WCW and TNA legend on a recent episode of "My World with Jeff Jarrett," and reaffirmed Konnan's massive impact in the professional wrestling business.

"Prayers up for my man," Jarrett exclaimed. "He'll pull through — he always does, man! He always does."

Jarrett's sentiment was forwarded by mountains of praise for the AAA icon, from both Jarrett and show cohost Conrad Thompson. Both men credited Konnan as one of the driving forces behind the exportation of lucha libre from Mexico into the United States, with Jarrett citing Konnan's presence in both "WCW Nitro" and AAA as a huge factor in their success, past and present.

"I think any WCW fan, when you look at Nitro, you take out the lucha libre aspect of Nitro?" Jarrett said. "...I just think [Konnan] was a massive part of the success of Nitro, the lucha libre style."

Jarrett spoke fondly of Konnan, both as a professional and as a friend. Jarrett recounted his immediate reaction to Konnan's hospitalization report, and reassured fans that Konnan's spirits were high.

"I saw [the report], and...we always, pretty much, stay up, and text back and forth, but...man, I saw that headline, and I immediately text him. I didn't ask any details, just: "Hey dude, love you. Hope all is well,"" Jarrett recounted. "We text back and forth, he said some funnies like he always does, and we were on our way."

As of writing, Konnan is reported to be in "a delicate state of health."