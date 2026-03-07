Konnan Hospitalized, Undergoes Leg Amputation Surgery Per Emerging Reports

Lucha libre icon Konnan has been hospitalized.

This past Friday, after confirmations from several media outlets in Mexico, then translated through Wrestling News Co., the AAA Hall of Famer underwent surgery in San Diego, California, to amputate one of his legs due to ongoing medical complications. As of this report, he is in a "delicate state of health."

Initial reports of this paramount situation came from the creator "El Potro en el Ring," who stated that chronic health issues necessitated the amputation of a lower limb. While private on his health battles, Konnan has had a history of prolonged health conditions from receiving a kidney transplant in 2007 following organ failure, to contracting COVID-19 in February of 2021, which caused more complications with his kidneys, resulting in heart failure, to undergoing major orthopedic surgeries, such as a hip replacement in 2007.

Since the 1990s, Konnan has been a staple for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which was acquired by WWE last April. His wrestling wit both in the ring and out has taken him everywhere from WCW, MLW, AEW, and Impact/TNA as the manager for the Latin American Xchange (LAX). He's also had a hand in promoting and pipelining some of Mexico's top stars into the U.S. market, such as Rey Mysterio, Juventud Guerrera, and Psicosis.

From all of us here at Wrestling Inc., we wish Konnan a healthy and speedy recovery.