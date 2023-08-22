Konnan Health Update: WCW Veteran's Kidney Dialysis & Search For Donor

Former WCW star Konnan may be one step closer to receiving his awaited kidney transplant. During the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer touched on the news that Konnan has found a potential donor.

"They don't know if it's compatible yet," Meltzer said. "He's been looking for years, or at least a year when I first talked to him. He has a donor. He's had people in the past that haven't matched up, though. So it's still up in the air, but he's been on dialysis for a long, long time, which he was in really bad shape before the dialysis. Dialysis is a temporary fix for the most part. Hopefully it all works out."

2022 went down as a difficult year for the 59-year-old as he also battled COVID-19 and subsequent heart issues on top of looking for a kidney donor. Konnan has been dealing with kidney problems for years now after undergoing his first kidney transplant in 2007. Interestingly enough, WWE star Dominik Mysterio and his sister Aalayah both reportedly offered Konnan a kidney. However, there are many factors that go into a donor and recipient being a match, which was highlighted recently when WWE correspondent Megan Morant shared her kidney donation story.

Konnan has been on dialysis since December 2022 but remains active in the pro wrestling industry as the head booker of AAA. He also made an appearance at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony to induct Rey Mysterio.

