WWE Backstage Correspondent Megan Morant Discusses Decision To Donate Her Kidney

Last week, we learned that WWE backstage correspondent Megan Morant would be donating her kidney to help improve the lives of several people. Her journey started late last year when she learned that her friend and colleague needed a transplant. While they ended up being incompatible, Morant worked with the National Kidney Registry to help an anonymous recipient and her former employer's wife, Margaret, who was entering into kidney failure. Now, the broadcaster has provided an update on her situation.

While appearing on "Ten Count," Morant recounted the process leading up to her life-saving donation. She shared how supportive WWE was, how it managed to fit the procedure into her hectic schedule, and the next steps in the process.

"I started testing in November, [then] I got the news in April that I was a candidate to donate," Morant said. "This is where we had to kind of get creative because my WWE travel schedule didn't really allow for me to have a lot of free time.