WWE's Megan Morant Donating Kidney

WWE Superstars often get compared to comic book superheroes come to life. With larger-than-life personalities, flashy costumes, and unbelievable feats of strength and athleticism, it's hard to refute the comparison. But once in a while, just like the Avengers or the Justice League, WWE employees can also save lives. And just like Sami Zayn and his Sami for Syria initiative, former "WWE Smackdown" correspondent Megan Morant is looking out for her fellow human beings.

The broadcaster revealed on her Instagram recently that she will be donating a kidney this week in Boston, Massachusetts. Her journey to this donation started back in November when WWE creative team member Michael Kirshenbaum needed a transplant. Unfortunately, Morant wasn't a match for her co-worker, but another opportunity to donate quickly emerged, as someone from her previous life as part of the New England Patriots organization also needed a kidney.

Once again, Morant wasn't a blood type match for this situation. However, she remained undeterred and worked with the National Kidney Registry to advance donate her life-saving organ. In return, the group's joint donor program will provide a kidney to her ex-boss' wife who suffers from kidney failure. Through her selfless act, Morant is providing relief to two people in dire need of an organ transplant. And when she returns to work after her own recovery, the backstage interviewer will transition into a new role at WWE as the host of "Raw Talk," "Smackdown Lowdown," and the all-new "WWE Raw" sidecast on Twitch.