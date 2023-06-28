Megan Morant Announces Changes To Her WWE Duties

Along with yesterday's news that Jackie Redmond is set to become a backstage interviewer on "WWE Raw," it was revealed (via Variety) that Megan Morant will be shifting roles from backstage interviewer on "WWE SmackDown" to host of "Raw Talk" and "SmackDown LowDown." Morant will also act as host of the recently announced "WWE Raw" sidecast, part of the company's new agreement with streaming platform Twitch.

The WWE correspondent reacted to the news on Twitter, sharing that she had long dreamed of hosting a studio show. Additionally, Morant revealed that she was looking forward to working with Matt Camp on both shows.

Morant first joined WWE in April 2021, taking on the "SmackDown" backstage correspondent role that she'll be exiting after this week. Prior to entering the world of professional wrestling, Morant worked as a broadcaster for the New England Patriots and appeared on CBS Sports Network NFL pre-game shows.

Variety's report noted that Cathy Kelley is now set to join Kayla Braxton on "SmackDown," while Redmond and Byron Saxton hold down the fort on "Raw." Redmond is also set to appear on WWE's pre-show panels going forward.

This change comes following a major shift in WWE's commentary and broadcast teams last October. In that restructuring, Wade Barrett was brought up to work alongside Michael Cole on "SmackDown," while Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves now call the action together on "Raw."