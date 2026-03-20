WWE's Arianna Grace To Defend TNA Knockouts Title In Triple Threat At Sacrifice 2026

Arianna Grace's next title defense will pit her against not one, but two women.

As confirmed on "Thurdsay Night iMPACT," Grace will put the TNA Knockouts Championship on the line against Lei Ying Lee and Dani Luna at TNA Sacrifice, set for March 27 inside New Orleans' Alario Center. This announcement came courtesy of TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella and fellow authority figure Daria Rae, who agreed that Luna and Lee were both owed title shots.

In Luna's case, she was scheduled to challenge Lee for the Knockouts Championship back at TNA Genesis in January. Visa issues, however, prevented Luna from traveling, and moreover, competing at the pay-per-view event in Texas. Lee went on to defeat "WWE NXT" star Zaria at Genesis instead to hold onto the title.

The following month, Lee lost the KO Title to Arianna Grace, another "NXT" star, at No Surrender. As of Thursday night, Lee had yet to receive a rematch for the championship. TNA Sacrifice will change that.

Ahead of their triple threat clash, Luna and Grace aligned on "iMPACT" to take on Lee and Xia Brookside in tag competition. After Lee leveled Grace's fiancé Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo at ringside, Luna seized the opportunity to drop Brookside with the Luna Landing to secure the win for her team.

So far in her reign, Grace has successfully defended the Knockouts Championship once by kicking Jody Threat in her damaged ribs, then rolling her up. In the same scene, Luna, Lee, Brookside, and Tessa Blanchard looked on, making their world title aspirations very clear.