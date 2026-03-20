TNA's Matt Hardy Says He & Brother Jeff Have Signed Official WWE Merchandise Deal

The Hardy Boyz have returned to WWE as they are a part of the WWE 2K26 game, with Matt Hardy revealing that they have signed a merchandising deal.

Hardy recently stated on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast that they have signed a deal with WWE to be a part of its WWE 2K26 video game and some future projects.

"The Hardys are back in WWE 2K26," he said. "You know, we have signed an official merch deal with them. We should be in video games for a little while to come, it seems like, and it's going to be hopefully an expanding deal. So, we're hoping for a lot more outlets. And it's been really cool, though."

WWE 2K26 has a few special editions, one of which is an Attitude Era version, a time period where the Hardys emerged into the spotlight. Hardy stated that fans were clamoring for the duo to be a part of the game, and he is pleased with the feedback that they have received.

"And I know WWE had reached out to us and they were ecstatic with the feedback it got, and there's a lot of people that have supported us for a very long time, especially with that Attitude Era game, they're like, 'Oh, come on. You got to have the Hardy Boys in it. They're the guys who were like breaking tables and jumping off ladders and you got to have them.' So it's been a really overwhelmingly positive feedback. So that has been very, very good. So excited about that, man. I'm glad we got the opportunity to make it a reality."

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been away from WWE for a few years now as they moved on to AEW and then later featured in TNA Wrestling following their WWE exit. TNA and WWE's partnership brought them back to WWE, leading to them wrestling on "WWE NXT," and those appearances could have paved the way for them to be included in the WWE 2K26 game.