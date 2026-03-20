Backstage Report On AEW Star Ricochet's Social Media Controversy & Apology

It certainly wasn't an "AHA" moment in Ricochet's career earlier this week after he personally attacked a fan online who has multiple sclerosis. With the incident now spreading like wildfire, this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter added more insight to the situation, including the ramifications he and his wife/former WWE announcer, Samantha Johnson, are now facing online.

To summarize, this whirlwind exchange between the fan and the former and inaugural National Champion began the day after AEW's Revolution pay-per-view event in Los Angeles, where he lost his title to recent rival, "Jungle" Jack Perry. The fan appeared to have criticized the former WWE star's acting abilities by writing on X, "[five teary-eyed laughing emojis] His acting hasn't improved." Angered by this fan's remark, it appears Ricochet went to this fan's page and noticed a motivational line the user had on their page about their experience with the chronic autoimmune disease. That said, he dropped the insensitive bomb of, "I'm glad you got MS." The fan retorted immediately with, "Well if that makes you happy have a great life ...," then went private on their account.

Crossing a line that will be extremely hard to ever come back from, WON reported that a longtime friend of Ricochet's in the industry advised him to delete the tweet. He followed the advice, and went forward with issuing an apology that stated, "I took out my hatred for the IWC [internet wrestling community] on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected by MS. She didnt deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize. Moving forward I'll do better." As most noticed this past Wednesday, Ricochet was not on "AEW Dynamite" nor at the "AEW Collision" tapings held in Fresno, California. At this time, AEW officials have not commented on the matter.

As for Ricochet's wife, Johnson has since deactivated her X/Twitter account after receiving violent threats. The couple officially tied the knot last year. Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. as this is an ongoing story.