Former AEW National Champ Ricochet Issues Apology For Controversial Social Media Post

Since joining AEW in the summer of 2024, Ricochet has become even more outspoken on social media, whether it's discussing his career or going at it with fans criticizing everything his work or his move from WWE to AEW. But Ricochet's behavior took a controversial turn this week, when an exchange with a fan led to Ricochet mocking the fan for having MS, drawing straw criticism across social media and elsewhere.

On Tuesday evening, Ricochet took to X to address his comments, and attempted to make things right by apologizing to the fan.

"I took out my hatred for the IWC on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are affected by MS," Ricochet tweeted. "She didn't deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize. Moving forward I'll do better."

Despite the apology, speculation has continued to run rampant that Ricochet could face repercussions from AEW or their media partner, Warner Brothers Discovery, for his comments. In the past, WBD was reported as being behind the Briscoes' ban from AEW programming until Jay Briscoe's death, as well as blocking Trey Miguel from being signed alongside his Rascalz stablemates due to controversial remarks he had made in the past. AEW has also stepped in on certain situations, including suspending Sammy Guevara and sending him to sensitivity training following podcast remarks he made about now co-worker Mercedes Mone.

Regardless of punishment, it's unclear what plans are in place for Ricochet on AEW TV following Revolution, where he dropped the AEW National Championship to Jack Perry in the Blackjack Battle Royal. The loss ended Ricochet's inaugural National Championship reign at 113 days and seven title successful title defenses.