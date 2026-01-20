Dave Meltzer Comments On Trey Miguel's AEW Release, Compares Situation To Jay Briscoe

In the space of just a few weeks, Trey Miguel has left TNA alongside his stablemates in The Rascalz, joined AEW as part of The Rascalz, been released by AEW while the rest of the group remain in the company, and announced he was taking a break from wrestling completely. The reasons for his departure are related to controversial comments he made in 2019 and 2020, which reportedly caused AEW's media partner WBD to step in and take action, and during a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer commented on Miguel's situation and the severity of his past comments.

"People say stuff that they regret...I mean some people say really stupid stuff, all the time, constantly, and are real a****** about it okay? Other people may say something bad and just go 'Oh my God...' I actually had seen an article in question about it, and the quotes are bad, but again...he apologized immediately." Miguel has since apologized for a second time following the news of his AEW release.

Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez also commented on the situation, stating that it shares a lot of similarities to what happened between AEW and Jay Briscoe, where WBD didn't allow Briscoe to appear in AEW due to his own controversial comments. "It does appear to be much like the Jay Briscoe situation where Jay Briscoe said things, he apologized, did everything he could to try and make it right, and it didn't matter. WBD was not going to allow him on the programming, and they never did."

Both Alvarez and Meltzer claimed that AEW were actually looking at bringing Miguel in back in 2020, but WBD intervened and blocked the signing from happening, causing Tony Khan to believe that waiting a few years would soften any stance WBD had on Miguel's comments, but that doesn't seem to be the case. However, while Meltzer stated that Miguel himself also believes that story to be the case, it has never been officially confirmed.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.