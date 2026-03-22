The Great Khali Wants To Return To WWE For A World Title Run & Match Against The Rock

From the mid-2000s into the 2010s, The Great Khali was one of the most recognizable silhouettes in WWE, reaching over seven feet tall. Khali hasn't wrestled in WWE since taking part in 2018's Greatest Royal Rumble, but the "Punjabi Playboy" would love to make his return. He shared his idea for a WWE comeback during a recent interview with Monopoly Events.

"One day, I will come [for the world title]," Khali said. "I want to work with Rock. I work with so many guys, but I want to work with Rock. He's my hero. One day, that's my dream."

In the same interview, Khali shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar, who he never shared the ring with in WWE.

"If I come back, I'd love [to] work Brock Lesnar," Khali stated. "I love Brock Lesnar, so one day, I [will] come, I [will] give you a chop."

When asked if he'd ever consider appearing in AEW, Khali pushed back, stating that he only had interest in working with WWE, as it was the company that made him a star.

Before signing with WWE, Khali (real name Dalip Singh Rana) had stints with WCW, NJPW, and CMLL. He joined WWE in 2006, and eventually won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2007. Rana was the first India-born wrestler ever signed to WWE, and he went on to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Meanwhile, he runs his own promotion and training school in India, while continuing to make the occasional WWE appearance.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Monopoly Events and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.