QT Marshall Says Ring Of Honor Celebrity Match Nearly Happened In AEW

Last summer, AEW's QT Marshall and actor Paul Walter Hauser took part in a Fight Without Honor at ROH Death Before Dishonor, with Marshall coming out on top. Making a recent appearance on "What Happened When" with Tony Schiavone, Marshall revealed that the bout almost took place in AEW rather than ROH.

"Tony Khan approved us wrestling at an AEW event," Marshall said. "[Hauser] said, 'I don't want to be at an AEW event for this particular match. I want it to be Ring of Honor, I want it to be ECW Arena.'"

Marshall went in-depth on the match, emphasizing the degree to which Hauser wanted to earn the respect of the audience and pro wrestlers who work in the industry full-time. It was Hauser who wanted to do a death match, even though he was surprised at the fact that they'd be using real barbed wire, if they wanted to use any at all.

"I pitched All In, in Texas," Marshall said with a laugh. "I believe in trying to protect myself as much as I can."

Hauser is an Emmy award-winning actor who made the decision to delve into pro wrestling in 2023. His previous credits include "Fantastic Four," Netflix's "I Think You Should Leave," and "The Naked Gun" alongside Cody Rhodes. Though he has just the one ROH match under his belt, Hauser has gotten involved several times on AEW TV, and has more than two dozen matches under his belt for promotions like MLW, REVOLVER, and DEFY.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.