Tyson Fury Joins Growing List Of Heavyweights Targeting UFC's Jon Jones

Tyson Fury is another to have thrown his hat in the ring for a potential fight with estranged UFC star Jon Jones.

Fury spoke to "SportBible" about his upcoming fight with Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11, why it is he took that fight following back-to-back losses to Olekandr Usyk in 2024, and what he planned to do when his career wrapped up.

He went into his desire, should he beat Makhmudov, to finally make the all-English clash against Anthony Joshua, as well as what he looked at doing once he had hung up the gloves for good. But before retirement, he was asked if he would consider stepping into the cage for MMA.

"I've tried to do it about ten times," he said. "For one reason or another it hasn't happened. [It would take] the right amount of money. It always takes cold, hard cash, baby.

Fury then named Jones, former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion, as a potential opponent. "Anybody can beat anybody on the day. Nothing's impossible, is it?"

Fury is just the latest in a batch of names including Usyk, Francis Ngannou, and Alex Pereira all declaring their interest in fighting "Bones" if and when he returns.

Jones had made it clear heading into the weekend it was announced that he wanted to return from retirement and fight on the White House card in June. He announced he was in negotiations for the event but when the announcement came there was no Jones to be seen. Instead, Pereira and Ciryl Gane were booked as the co-main event for the Interim Heavyweight title.

Jones had since said he was lowballed in negotiations to return, after Dana White claimed there never had been talks to begin with, and asked for his release if the true belief is that he's done.