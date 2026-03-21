UFC Fight Night 270: Evloev Vs. Murphy Live Results

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of UFC Fight Night 270, headlined by Movsar Evloev versus Lerone Murphy at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Evloev looks to extend his 19-0 record against his similarly unbeaten opponent in Murphy at featherweight, though Murphy will enjoy the added benefit – or pressure – that comes with returning to his home nation. Likewise, Luke Riley will be representing England against USA's Michael Aswell Jr. in featherweight action.

Michael "Venom" Page and Sam Patterson clash in an all-English welterweight bout, preceded by the only fight not to feature an Englishman: Poland's Iwo Baraniewski against USA's Austen Lane at heavyweight.

Prior to that, Christian Leroy Duncan of England will take on Georgia's Roman Dolidze at middleweight, and Kurtis Campbell will face USA's Danny Silva at featherweight.

The event will be available to those in the US via Paramount+ and internationally for those using UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports. The main card is scheduled to begin at 4 PM ET.