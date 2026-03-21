Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Viewership & Social Media Metrics For AEW Revolution 2026

At the time of writing, it's been almost a week since AEW Revolution 2026 took place and fans are still buzzing over what they witnessed in Los Angeles, California. The show received rave reviews from those in attendance and from people who watched at home, resulting in the fallout episode of "AEW Dynamite" earning its highest TV rating in nine months. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer spoke openly about the ins and outs of the show from a financial standpoint, as well as how important the social media engagement and pay-per-view buys were to its success.

In terms of the pay-per-view buys, Revolution 2026 was an overwhelming success according to Meltzer. He reported that the show earned the most buys since All In Texas in July 2025, and while he didn't know the exact number, he was able to confirm that the buys were up 27% from All Out and Full Gear in September and November 2025. With that said, given that Revolution was the first AEW pay-per-view of the year, and the first since December 2025, Meltzer believes that this show won't be topped until potentially All In London in August. Going beyond 2025, Meltzer went as far to say that Revolution 2026 was the most successful non-All In show AEW has produced since Revolution 2024, which featured Sting's retirement match.

As far as Google searches and social media engagement, the day of Revolution 2026 saw the most AEW related searches since the first All In London pay-per-view in August 2023. With that said, Meltzer did note that the appearance of Ronda Rousey was a big factor in that metric, taking up six of the top ten searches about AEW in the past week, including the top four, with comedian Wayne Brady taking the number five slot as he was involved in The Infantry's match with Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall on the Zero Hour pre-show. Speaking of Zero Hour, the show didn't air on HBO MAX for most customers, one of many problems the service had while streaming the show, which led to people ordering the show from other places. However, HBO MAX did set its record for most AEW pay-per-view buys since the service starting streaming the shows.