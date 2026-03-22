Eddie Hearn: Tom Aspinall's UFC Contract Is A 'F***ing Disgrace'

Eddie Hearn had a grim assessment of UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall's contract with the MMA promotion.

Hearn signed Aspinall as the inaugural client of Matchroom Talent Agency, marking the boxing promoter's first foray into MMA as a business manager to the UFC's heaviest champion.

But the move also came after UFC President Dana White had signed Conor Benn for $15 million to turn him away from Matchroom Boxing to Zuffa Boxing, starting a quasi-feud between the promoters.

The latest round of digs came via Hearn's interview with "Pro Boxing Fans," during which he took issue with the MMA media for not asking what he felt to be the important questions.

"What you should be saying is, 'Are you actually considering the problem that you have right now? Are you actually going to look at fighter pay in the UFC?'," he said.

Hearn added about Aspinall, "Because I represent the UFC World Heavyweight Champion. I'm going to bite my tongue a little bit for now. But what I will tell you is his contract is a f***ing disgrace. A disgrace."

He said he couldn't believe the money Aspinall is on when looking at the commercial revenue a fight between him and Alex Pereira or a rematch with Ciryl Gane would generate.

"Honestly, if I'm Tom Aspinall, I'm looking at that contract. I go, 'I don't even think you should f***ing bother,'" he continued. "The time you've paid your tax return and paid your team, there's no f***ing point in fighting."

Despite that, Hearn said that Aspinall wants to come back. He wants to rematch Gane and he wants to fight Pereira, ultimately wanting to defend his UFC Heavyweight title. Aspinall has resumed training following his eye surgeries at the beginning of the year.