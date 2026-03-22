Tony Schiavone Cites Moment From AEW Revolution 2026 That Will Stick In His Memory

AEW Revolution 2026 featured a number of memorable moments, including the returns of Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, the company debut of Ronda Rousey, and the crowning of new champions. For AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, he will remember a particularly colorful spot from the Revolution main event, which pitted "Hangman" Adam Page against MJF in a Texas Death Match.

"The one thing that's going to stick in my mind is Hangman at the end falling forward and bloodying up the lens of the camera," Schiavone said on "What Happened When." "That's going to be in my mind for quite a while. Obviously the syringe and all the craziness there that they went through, give both guys credit. They busted their ass.

"I know when we have a good pay-per-view, and here's how I know. Excalibur and I are doing all of it, we're doing like five and a half hours of TV. And by the time you get to the main event, if you're still pumped up as an announcer, you've had a good pay-per-view. I was still pumped up. I really was. I was very excited about seeing what the Texas death match would bring."

The moment in reference occurred after MJF clocked Page in the face to prevent him from delivering the Buckshot Lariat. From there, MJF choked out Page with a dog collar chain, causing a bloodied Page to hit the camera as he dropped to the floor. With Page unable to reach his feet before the referee's count of ten, MJF then retained the AEW World Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.