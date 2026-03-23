WWE's Jade Cargill Says She Knows Technical Wrestling But Fans Don't Want To See It

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill has claimed she knows technical wrestling, which she learned from AEW's Bryan Danielson, but insists fans don't want to see her wrestle that way.

Cargill has had a quick rise to the top in pro wrestling, having only wrestled her first match in 2021. The former AEW star recently discussed on "Complex" that Danielson was one of her mentors in the business and that he taught her technical wrestling, which she used in AEW matches. However, the fans' reaction led her to drop that style of wrestling and transition to her current style.

"Daniel Bryan has taught me so much technical wrestling — and I tried it. I tried to do some technical wrestling. And I think it's funny because when I tried technical wrestling and I have tried it, if you go back at my old stuff, if you can pull it up at my previous company, I tried it. [But] I had no reaction out of fans and I learned so much," she said. "I was training with him [Bryan] every week. You know what fans want to see? Me picking somebody else up, me throwing somebody around, me talking my smack. They don't want to see me on the ground grappling. I know how to grapple. I know how to do [it]. They [fans] don't want to see that. They get up out their seats, they boo, they do what they need to do when I'm picking somebody up and I'm pounding them to the ground. That's what they like."

The WWE star added that she follows the advice that WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Billy Gunn have given her, particularly how they have used their size to their advantage, which she feels is the case with her, too. Cargill is eager to do more in the ring, with her recently revealing that she wants to defend her title more often and have physical matches.