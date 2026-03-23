Ricky Saints 'Not Surprised' By Success Of WWE NXT Alumni

Ricky Saints has spoken about "WWE NXT's" role in developing stars, stating that he was sure that a few call-ups would do well in the big leagues of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

Saints, who himself has been touted as a star to look forward to in the future, has discussed how "NXT" is proving to be a solid training ground for future main roster stars, naming the likes of Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams as examples of "NXT" graduates who have succeeded on the main roster.

"So those three [Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams] have gone up there and done a lot of great things. And I think what it has created at NXT is more opportunity for people to step up and show up, so to speak. And I think it's a great time too for those types of talents, excluding myself and other people, to rise to the occasion basically. Because I think Oba, Trick and Je'Von are all great examples of what NXT is able to offer, deliver, and produce," he said on "Going Ringside."

While many predicted the aforementioned stars would do well before they were called up to the main roster, not many would have predicted the kind of success they have had. However, Saints stated that he was always sure the trio would do well.

"Not at all [surprised by their success]. Sometimes when you see certain talents, you just get it. It's an immediate light bulb that goes off your head. It's the same thing you see when you see me on screen. It just makes sense that they are gonna be stars no matter what. So me personally, I'm actually really glad to see them after working with all three of them, and seeing the growth that they've had too, and the success on the main roster is incredible."

He highlighted how the rise of stars like Oba Femi, Williams, and Evans showcases what a wrestler can do when they pass through "NXT."