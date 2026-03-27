El Hijo Del Vikingo Shares Thoughts On WWE-AAA Integration

Nearly one year ago, WWE became the majority owner of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. In the months since, WWE has brought the AAA product more in line with its own, which (according to Dave Meltzer) has yielded positive and negative results. Unsurprisingly, though, divisive AAA star El Hijo del Vikingo had glowing things to say about the transition during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo.

"It's a win-win for everyone in the company," Vikingo said. "Here in Mexico, tickets sell out, people are left outside the arenas. They're packed and everyone wants to see El Hijo del Vikingo."

The wrestler believes that the acquisition has made it so that many WWE fans have started watching AAA and vice-versa. As an added benefit, Vikingo gets to work with figures that he looked up to as a child, including The Undertaker, who has taken on a prominent backstage role in AAA.

Another aspect of the change that Vikingo is excited about is the ability to face new opponents. He named Dominik Mysterio as an example, though he may regret those words today. Shortly after the interview took place, Mysterio defeated Vikingo to retain the AAA Mega Championship.

Looking ahead, Vikingo has ambitions outside the AAA side of the deal, as well.

"I will enter the main roster of WWE," Vikingo stated. "We already entered the video game. Now, we are going to enter the main roster. Those are my short-term plans."

Vikingo has yet to appear on the WWE main roster, though he did wrestle at both of last year's Worlds Collide events, featuring WWE and AAA talent on one card. Earlier this year, it was reported that unlike many of his AAA co-stars, Vikingo is signed to a WWE deal.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.