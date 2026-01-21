Backstage News On WWE Contract Status Of AAA Star El Hijo Del Vikingo

Even though it's been nearly a year since WWE purchased AAA, and a few months since they secured the lucha promotion a TV deal with Fox Mexico that began this past weekend, there's still plenty about the situation that remains unknown. One of those things, however, is the contractual status of AAA luchadors, particularly one of its biggest stars.

PWInsider Elite reports, in the wake of AAA's Fox Mexico debut, that luchador El Hijo del Vikingo isn't signed with AAA, but rather has a contract with WWE. The same cannot be said for the rest of Vikingo's co-workers, as all other AAA luchadors are believed to be under contract with FILLIP, which controls 49% of AAA to WWE/TKO's 51%.

Vikingo's WWE status shouldn't come as major shock, as he was the most high profile AAA luchador prior to WWE purchasing the promotion, having previously made several appearances in AEW, including a high profile match against Kenny Omega. WWE also made Vikingo a priority upon its purchase, featuring him briefly at WrestleMania 41 and putting the AAA Mega Championship back on him when he defeated Alberto El Patron back in May.

Since then, however, it's been a rockier road for Vikingo, who was rejected by Mexican fans for taking the title from Del Rio. Upon losing the Mega Champion to Dominik Mysterio in September, Vikingo turned heel, joining forces with AAA General Manager and CEO Dorian Roldan and Omos to form the newest incarnation of El Ojo. With Omos and Roldan's help, Vikingo was able to defeat El Grande Americano on AAA's Fox Mexico debut episode, earning himself a future AAA Mega Championship shot against Mysterio.