AEW Star Josh Alexander Reportedly Injured During Collision Taping

"The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander is injured, as confirmed by Fightful Select.

This past Wednesday, as part of the "AEW Collision: Slam Dunk" tapings in Fresno, California, the former two-time TNA World Champion was helped to the back following a knee injury after the AEW World Trios Championship title challenge match that aired on Sunday. The full extent or severity of the injury is not yet known.

Last week, Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Alexander's knee has been bothering him for some time now, six years to be exact. The current Don Callis Family member knew that eventually he'd have to address the matter. Meltzer wrote in last Friday's newsletter: "At press time, the knee had not been checked out completely so we don't yet know the extent of the damage. The knee has been bothering him for six years and he kind of knew that at some point he'd have to take care of it, and it appears now is that point."

Since it's unknown if and how long he'll will be out of commission, Alexander was scheduled for the Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro's Global War shows in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, this Friday and Saturday. Alexander is the current and inaugural MLP Canadian Champion at 317 days, as of this report. His most recent defense of the MLP Championship was on February 20 against Esfinge at Arena Mexico.

Alexander, El Clon, and Konosuke Takeshita were unsuccessful in their AEW World Trios Title challenge against JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) and Mistico. Alexander left his long tenured residency at Impact/TNA for AEW in April of last year.