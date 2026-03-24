Penta Beats Dominik Mysterio In WWE Raw IC Title Rematch After Finn Balor Interferes

On "WWE Raw", Penta retained his Intercontinental Championship, thanks in part to Finn Balor coming back for revenge against Dominik Mysterio after the Judgment Day kicked him out a couple weeks ago.

Prior to the match, Liv Morgan was attacked by Stephanie Vaquer, so Mysterio was only accompanied by JD McDonagh. During ring introductions, Mysterio attacked Penta and continued the assault after the bell rang. Penta took Mysterio down with a hurricanrana, then stomped him in the corner, sending him out of the ring. Mysterio surprised Penta with a dropkick and a tope suicida.

Penta took Mysterio out with a crossbody and a suplex. He connected with a Penta Driver and Mysterio landed a Michinoku Driver. McDonagh distracted Penta, allowing Mysterio to hit the 619. As he went up top, Finn Balor's music hit. McDonagh ran up the ramp, but Balor intercepted him. They battled until Balor sent him over a roadcase. Penta used the distraction to roll up Mysterio to retain his title.

After the match, Balor hit a slingblade and dropkicked Mysterio. Before he could hit Coup de Gras, McDonagh pulled Mysterio out of the ring. Balor landed a crossbody on both of them. Mysterio escaped through the crowd, but Balor took McDonagh down with a dropkick and a Coup de Gras. Balor stood on the ropes and stared down Mysterio.