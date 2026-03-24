Injured AEW Star Was Reportedly Backstage At Revolution 2026

Although the card was stacked for AEW Revolution in Los Angeles earlier this month, there were still some multiple names that were unable to compete or be featured at the event due to their ongoing injuries, including one of the company's biggest powerhouses.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, former TNT Champion Wardlow was backstage during Revolution. Wardlow was sidelined this past summer when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle immediately after returning from another injury that kept him out of action for a year. At this time, Sapp notes that Wardlow was just visiting at Revolution, and there's no plans for him to be inserted into AEW's weekly television anytime soon. Additionally, Fightful is unsure if there's any creative direction for Wardlow once he's able to step back inside the ropes, or if he's even cleared to return.

Wardlow has not competed in a ring since March 2024 due to the two serious injuries he sustained, with his most recent match coming at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" against Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. That said, Wardlow has turned his attention to reality television during his absence, as he's featured on American Gladiators this upcoming April and has filmed two seasons of the show already. Before getting hurt again, Wardlow had joined the Don Callis Family after he attacked Swerve Strickland at AEW Forbidden Door last year, but plans for his involvement with the faction were scrapped after his injury was deemed long-term.