Oba Femi Says This WWE NXT Rival Deserves To Be Thrown Into A Dumpster

Oba Femi is currently preparing to face Brock Lesnar in a highly-anticipated bout at WWE WrestleMania 42, so the wrestler has been doing plenty of press to promote the match. During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Femi took aim at an old NXT rival when asked who he'd like to face in a dumpster match.

"Trick Williams," Femi answered. "I think I owe Trick one, after everything we've been through in NXT. We never really got that one-on-one, 'Let's settle this beef,' kind of match. So I think Trick Williams is the one I'm most willing to throw inside a trash can dumpster."

Femi also pointed to Dominik Mysterio as someone who likely deserves the dumpster, though the two of them have yet to have any substantial onscreen interaction. It seems that Mysterio just has that effect on people, even from afar.

As for the rivalry between Femi and Williams, it dates back to early last year, when Femi won the NXT Championship in a Triple Threat involving Eddy Thorpe and Williams, who had been champion heading into the bout. Their last singles match took place in September, with Femi's NXT title and Williams' TNA World Championship on the line. However, it ended with a No Contest ruling after members of the TNA roster got involved in the match, leaving the issues between Femi and Williams unresolved.

Both are now on WWE's main roster, making another clash between the two not only possible but likely. Right now, Williams is firmly on the "WWE SmackDown" roster, while Femi has made appearances on both "SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" in the lead-up to his match against Lesnar next month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.