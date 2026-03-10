Oba Femi Conquers Rusev In WWE Raw In-Ring Debut

Oba Femi made his "WWE Raw" in-ring debut on Monday against Rusev, after the "Bulgarian Brute" called him out last week for a match. While Femi has been wrestling quick matches over on the blue brand, his most recent a victory over Johnny Gargano, he had only taken out the War Raiders in the ring as they awaited a tag match.

The men traded big strikes in the ring to kick off the match until Rusev ran into a big boot by Femi. "The Ruler" sent them both over the top rope with a clothesline. Rusev tried to battle back, but Femi reversed an Irish whip to send Rusev into the stairs. Rusev sent his opponent into the ring post, then hit a spin kick to him near the commentary desk.

Back in the ring, Rusev tried to take Femi off his feet, but only had him staggering. Femi threw Rusev across the ring like it was nothing, but followed it up with a Fall from Grace power bomb for the victory.