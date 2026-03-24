Rob Van Dam Says Recent AEW Match Had 'Car Crash Appeal'

Earlier this month at AEW Revolution, one of the most hardcore matches in recent memory took place when MJF defeated "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match to retain the AEW World Championship in the main event. During the 45-minute contest, Page went through barbed wire, MJF had wooden skewers stabbed into his head, both men went through an exploding table, and a syringe was inserted into "Hangman's" mouth. The decision to involve a severe level of brutality in the match garnered a split reaction from the wrestling world, with some finding that it suited the feud, while others thought some of the violence was unnecessary, and during a recent live stream on YouTube, WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam weighed in on the match.

"They got us talking and they like doing that gross stuff that makes people talk," he said. "It does have that car crash appeal where it's kind of hard to turn away when you're seeing what they're doing."

Other WWE Hall Of Famers have voiced their opinion on Revolution over the past week, with Booker T claiming the main event was done in "poor taste," specifically the syringe spot, while Bully Ray was positive about the pay-per-view as a whole. MJF retained the title by hanging Page by a dog collar on the ring ropes, resulting in the former AEW World Champion never having the ability to challenge for the gold again in his career.

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