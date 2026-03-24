Additional Details On Ronda Rousey's AEW Appearance And Status

Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey surprised professional wrestling fans when she made an appearance at AEW Revolution following her real-life friend Marina Shafir's loss to "Timeless" Toni Storm. While Rousey appeared to set up a feud with Storm, it was revealed that she had not signed with the company. According to another new report, Rousey is not even expected back in AEW anytime soon.

According to PWInsider Elite, Rousey's appearance at Revolution was a one-off to support Shafir, as well as to promote her upcoming fight against Gina Carano on Netflix. The outlet reported that stars aligned for Rousey's appearance at the pay-per-view, as Revolution was local for the former champion and in the same market as the fight in May.

PWIE also reported that Rousey and Storm were not scheduled for an angle after their Revolution confrontation, even before it was revealed Storm is out of action for at least the rest of 2026. The outlet noted that doesn't mean it couldn't have happened eventually, but it wasn't something scheduled for "AEW Dynamite" in Fresno, California the Wednesday following Revolution.

Rousey is returning to action to fight Carano for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions after retiring from UFC following her 48-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2016. The "Rowdy" one joined WWE and debuted at the Royal Rumble in January 2018. During her time with the company, she won the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships and was a Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Shayna Baszler. Her last WWE match was against Baszler at SummerSlam 2023, but she most recently tagged with Shafir on a November 2023 episode of Ring of Honor.