Update On Ronda Rousey's AEW Status

Much to the surprise of All Elite Wrestling fans, former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey showed up at Revolution to beckon Toni Storm over to the ring. Before things could get physical between Rousey and the "Timeless" one, though, AEW officials separated them, allowing Marina Shafir, Rousey's long-time friend, to deliver a blow to Storm from behind instead.

Despite Rousey's involvement in Revolution 2026, Fightful Select reports that a number of AEW sources are under the belief that Rousey has not formally signed with AEW. At this time, it is also unclear if AEW has follow-up appearances planned for Rousey.

On the fallout episode of "AEW Dynamite," Shafir and Storm were slated to meet in a No Holds Barred Match. A chaotic backstage scene, however, revealed that someone attacked and bloodied Storm beforehand, rendering her unable to compete against Shafir. Mina Shirakawa ultimately stepped up in Storm's place and defeated Shafir, courtesy of a spinning back fist and a Storm Zero. Rousey was nowhere to be seen in any of this.

As for how Rousey's appearance at Revolution came together, Fightful noted that the "Rowdy" one lives close to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, the site of the pay-per-view. Moreover, Rousey has a good relationship with AEW CEO Tony Khan, which Khan himself reaffirmed at the Revolution post-show media scrum.

Rousey previously teamed with Marina Shafir in a tag bout under the banner of Ring of Honor, AEW's sister promotion. At Revolution, Storm defeated Shafir in a match where everyone was barred from ringside.