Eric Bischoff Doesn't See WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Taking Place In Saudi Arabia

Fans are awaiting word as to whether or not WWE's Night of Champions premium live event will take place in Saudi Arabia this summer in the midst of the United States' ongoing war with Iran. Recent reports say the event in the kingdom is in jeopardy due to ongoing conflict, though WWE had not yet officially announced the location for the June event. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff said on an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast that he highly doubts WWE will go forward with hosting the event in Saudi, and he also ran into an issue with his Real American Freestyle promotion in the Middle East.

"No. I don't see it happening," Bischoff said bluntly. "But, hopefully, the situation in Iran cools down and things get a little more back to normal long before June. As a matter of fact, talking about Real American Freestyle, we were supposed to be in Bahrain. We were going to [present] a Real American Freestyle from Bahrain in May... We had just begun negotiating details, but clearly, we've had to postpone that trip... I think travel in general, even if you could find people willing to go over there and do this right now, is pretty difficult. So, I don't see it happening in June. I really don't."

F1 has canceled two of its events, the Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia amidst the war. Reports are already beginning to emerge regarding the status of WrestleMania 43, set for April 2027 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and WWE reportedly has contingency plans in place for the big event next year.

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