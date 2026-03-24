Braun Strowman Says He Felt Restrained In WWE: 'Sometimes The Script Sucked'

It's been nearly a year since Braun Strowman said goodbye to WWE for a second time after the promotion released him, and the former WWE Universal Champion is all but retired, having not wrestled a match since he was let go. But Strowman hasn't missed a beat despite being out of the wrestling business, having found success with his reality show "Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman," while also pursuing other entertainment projects.

And at least for the moment, it appears Strowman's having a much better time pursuing these interests than he did while working in wrestling. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter over the launch of his new production company Meat Castle Media, Strowman described the differences between his new life in TV/film production and his old one wrestling for WWE. And though he tried to be nice about his WWE tenure, Strowman couldn't help but take one specific shot at his former employer.

"For me, the big eye-opening thing was not having my hands tied," Strowman said. "They've allowed me to be me, whereas I've had my hands tied creatively for the last 12 years [in WWE]. And while that's not a bad thing...I was very blessed with what I got to do, but at the end of the day, I was playing a character on a show, and sometimes the script sucked. I mean, no offense, I hated it, but I had to go in there and make the best of it because that was my job. Well, now with this opportunity... my creative input is welcomed, it's not dismissed."