Kendal Grey And Lola Vice Set For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Contender's Match

When "WWE NXT" takes to New York City and the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden next week, two women will face off to determine who will become number one contender to the NXT Women's Championship and face Jacy Jayne at Stand & Deliver on April 4. On Tuesday's edition of the show, it was revealed former EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey will take on AAA World Mix Tag Team Champion Lola Vice.

Grey and Wren Sinclair faced off against Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, and Grey scored the victory when she made Reid tap out. After the match, Grey got on the microphone and called out Jayne, who was ringside for the match, and said that now that Sinclair has the Women's Speed Championship, and after her own victory, she was going to take the title from Jayne at Stand & Deliver.

That brought out Vice, who told Grey that everyone knows she's going to be champion someday, but that's not going to happen at Stand & Deliver, because she was going to take the gold from Jayne. "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone then came out and made the number one contender's match between Grey and Vice official for next week.