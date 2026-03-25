Michael 'Venom' Page: One Fight Left On UFC Contract, Hoping To Re-Sign

Michael "Venom" Page said he has one more fight left on his current deal with the UFC, and if he had his way then he would remain with the promotion and make a play for his first title.

Page fought his fifth fight in UFC on Saturday, beating Sam Patterson in a three-round decision and a fight that got booed by the London crowd for its lack of action.

It marked his fourth win, having only lost to Ian Machado Garry in 2024. And he also made his entrance to Michael Jackson's "They Don't Care About Us," which many took to be a statement after his criticism of UFC's fighter pay.

Page confirmed during an interview with Ariel Helwani that he has just the one fight left on his current deal.

"I think I got one more. It's a six fight deal," he said. And considering his publicized issues with the promotion, he was asked if that meant he would be looking elsewhere.

He said that all fighters are going to have moments in their career where they feel under appreciated, but ultimately he finds it a massive privilege to fight for and represent the UFC.

"I'm thankful to have been given a shot," he continued. "People say it's later in my career, this and that. Regardless, I'm thankful to be here today."

He added, "But I also want to get something back from it. So the goal is the UFC belt."

Time will tell whether he will get that new deal and who his next opponent will be. Page sits at twelfth in the UFC welterweight rankings.