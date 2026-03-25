WWE's Booker T Comments On Brock Lesnar Vs. Oba Femi Feud Heading Into WrestleMania

One of the most eagerly awaited match-ups at this year's WrestleMania is the clash between two huge men, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, and WWE legend Booker T is keen to see how it unfolds.

Oba Femi has taken to the main roster quickly, and in just a few weeks, fans have bought into the hype of the former NXT Champion. Booker T, on the "Hall of Fame" show, said that the match could be a valuable learning experience for Oba Femi, who he feels is in a great position to learn from someone like Lesnar.

"What Brock Lesnar did for Oba Femi too on that night was, you know, it made me feel good as far as, like I say, Brock Lesnar is one of the guys that's going to be able to really show Oba Femi what it really means to be a monster, a beast. If anybody could teach Oba Femi, you know, and give him those little bitty things that he's going to need to catapult himself to that next level, it's going to be somebody like Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar's been a student of the game for so many years. Not just this game, but just wrestling in general. So Brock Lesnar, I don't know what he is as a coach, but I can imagine he could be a hell of a coach, I'm dead serious. I like the match-up," said Booker T.

The "NXT" commentator further praised Lesnar's ability to safeguard his gimmick, something that not many people in the modern era are capable of.

"Brock has been very, very smart as far as knowing how to protect his character. And that's the one thing so many people do not understand as far as protecting that character," he added.

Booker T contrasted Lesnar's understanding of pro wrestling to that of others who have made the transition from other forms of combat sports, like Lesnar's former opponent, Cain Velasquez, arguing how Lesnar has combined MMA and pro wrestling very well.