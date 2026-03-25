Maven On Brock Lesnar-Oba Femi WWE Raw Segment: 'A Little Bit Awkward'

On last week's edition of "WWE Raw," Brock Lesnar was laid out by former NXT Champion Oba Femi, who shockingly delivered a Fall from Grace to "The Beast" and answered his open challenge for WrestleMania 42. In just one week, the video of Femi taking out Lesnar has eclipsed 3.5 million views on YouTube and has continued to be one of the most talked about segments as of late, but it didn't impress everybody, as former WWE star Maven recently aired his frustrations with the angle.

"I know nothing about this kid whether he can wrestle. I do know he's impressive. He's physically just a monster to look at," Maven stated on his YouTube channel. "They didn't protect Brock, his legacy, his toughness by having it done the way they did it. They had him chase Seth [Rollins] out and then the timing just wasn't perfect as he turned. It was a beat too long for Oba picking him up. It was just a tiny bit too much to where it was a little bit awkward and uncomfortable."

Maven would continue to review the entire episode of "Raw," and though he was impressed by the talent on the show, especially in the women's division, he voiced his displeasure about the amount of advertisements during the program and profanity being censored on Netflix.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Maven Huffman" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.