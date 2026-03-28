Rob Van Dam Recalls Sid Eudy's ECW Run: 'He Gave Us A Lot Of Credibility'
Earlier this week, Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that Sid Eudy (AKA Sycho Sid and Sid Justice) will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as part of the Legacy wing. Coincidentally, before that announcement took place, Rob Van Dam was asked to comment on Eudy's ECW participation during a YouTube livestream.
"I was just happy that Sid was in our company," Van Dam said. "I thought that it gave us a lot of credibility. I thought he was a great monster heel. He looked great. I was a fan and I thought he was really good for ECW."
Eudy wrestled just a handful of matches in ECW, all during the first half of 1999. After that, Eudy returned to WCW, where he remained until the company's closure two years later. Although Van Dam did not work any matches with Eudy during his ECW tenure, the WWE Hall of Famer does believe the two of them once smoked marijuana together.
Rob Van Dam vs. Sid Eudy falls through
Van Dam also recalled a scheduled independent match between himself and Eudy in the United Kingdom years later. Sadly, the match fell through, and the two never wound up sharing the ring before Eudy hung up his boots.
"I was thinking I could have a great match with him," Van Dam continued. "I was really looking forward to it, but he wasn't. And I was trying to talk him into looking forward to it, and he was saying on the bus, 'I don't know, man. I don't know if I'm in shape to go with you.' He was intimidated to actually wrestle me, or thought that wrestling me, I was gonna have to have tables, ladders, and chairs, ... which is ridiculous."
Eudy passed away in 2024 at 63 years old after a battle with cancer. As a member of the WWE Hall of Fame's 2026 class, Eudy will be joined by Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and the tag team Demolition.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Rob Van Dam and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.