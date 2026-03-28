Rob Van Dam Recalls Sid Eudy's ECW Run: 'He Gave Us A Lot Of Credibility'

Van Dam also recalled a scheduled independent match between himself and Eudy in the United Kingdom years later. Sadly, the match fell through, and the two never wound up sharing the ring before Eudy hung up his boots.

"I was thinking I could have a great match with him," Van Dam continued. "I was really looking forward to it, but he wasn't. And I was trying to talk him into looking forward to it, and he was saying on the bus, 'I don't know, man. I don't know if I'm in shape to go with you.' He was intimidated to actually wrestle me, or thought that wrestling me, I was gonna have to have tables, ladders, and chairs, ... which is ridiculous."

Eudy passed away in 2024 at 63 years old after a battle with cancer. As a member of the WWE Hall of Fame's 2026 class, Eudy will be joined by Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and the tag team Demolition.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Rob Van Dam and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.