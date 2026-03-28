Swerve Strickland Says This AEW Match Involving Sting 'Cemented' Him As A Top Talent

As a former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland is considered one of the leading names in the promotion, and still consistently competes in some of AEW's biggest rivalries. Looking back on the past few years, Strickland identified his feud with old rival Darby Allin and the legendary Sting, which culminated at AEW All in: London 2023, as a foundational moment.

"That's one of the biggest highlights of my career, if not my life," Strickland said during an interview with "WhatCulture Wrestling." He recalled how surreal it was to step into Wembley Stadium in London and to have the crowd all react to his "Whose House?" chant. "That's where things really cemented me, as far as [becoming] one of the perennial talents that was going to be up and coming in AEW."

At the following year's AEW All In, Strickland wrestled in the main event, putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Bryan Danielson. He wound up losing to the "American Dragon" and providing the veteran with his final major title run.

"2024? Such a huge year for me. I just wanted to capitalize on as much as I could, so facing off against Bryan Danielson at Wembley is like one of the most highest peaks you can possibly reach in the wrestling world," he stated, noting that he believes he made history as a black man in pro wrestling, and specifically in AEW, where he became the first black wrestler to main event a wrestling show at Wembley.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WhatCulture Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.