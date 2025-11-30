Swerve Strickland Looks Back On Wrestling Bryan Danielson In AEW

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was one of the many wrestlers in AEW to have wrestled "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, who was forced to retire from full-time wrestling in October 2024. While the two men had crossed paths in 2023, Danielson has since gone on to name the match he had with Strickland at AEW All In London 2024 as one of his favorite moments in his wrestling career. Strickland was asked about this during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, and he still can't believe Danielson thinks of that match as highly as he does.

"Blows my mind to even be considered in even in the top five, or ten, of fifteen Bryan Danielson matches. Like after what he did with Will [Ospreay], after what he did with Kenny [Omega], and like, rest in peace, after what he did with Bray [Wyatt], like after what he did with so many greats like [Randy] Orton and Triple H and Batista, then over here...this blows my mind. It was like 'Me? Little me?' But it was just like–once again telling like moments and making stories and playing the role that I need to play to get the most out of it. I always like to go into any match like 'What elements do I have to with? Can I make this match, not better, but just different from those other great matches?'"

Strickland explained that the element which really took his match with Danielson to the next level was having Danielson's family sitting at ringside and being able to use them to the match's advantage. Strickland stated that his character always uses family and friends against the person he's feuding with in order to tug on the heartstrings, which is something that Shawn Michaels taught him in WWE, but the fact that Strickland's tactic ended up firing Danielson up became the moment that ultimately won Danielson the match.