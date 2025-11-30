Swerve Strickland Looks Back On Wrestling Bryan Danielson In AEW
Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was one of the many wrestlers in AEW to have wrestled "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, who was forced to retire from full-time wrestling in October 2024. While the two men had crossed paths in 2023, Danielson has since gone on to name the match he had with Strickland at AEW All In London 2024 as one of his favorite moments in his wrestling career. Strickland was asked about this during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, and he still can't believe Danielson thinks of that match as highly as he does.
"Blows my mind to even be considered in even in the top five, or ten, of fifteen Bryan Danielson matches. Like after what he did with Will [Ospreay], after what he did with Kenny [Omega], and like, rest in peace, after what he did with Bray [Wyatt], like after what he did with so many greats like [Randy] Orton and Triple H and Batista, then over here...this blows my mind. It was like 'Me? Little me?' But it was just like–once again telling like moments and making stories and playing the role that I need to play to get the most out of it. I always like to go into any match like 'What elements do I have to with? Can I make this match, not better, but just different from those other great matches?'"
Strickland explained that the element which really took his match with Danielson to the next level was having Danielson's family sitting at ringside and being able to use them to the match's advantage. Strickland stated that his character always uses family and friends against the person he's feuding with in order to tug on the heartstrings, which is something that Shawn Michaels taught him in WWE, but the fact that Strickland's tactic ended up firing Danielson up became the moment that ultimately won Danielson the match.
Swerve Strickland On Giving Bryan Danielson His Moment
After legitimately making Bryan Danielson's daughter cry at ringside, Swerve Strickland walked out of Wembley Stadium empty-handed as the "American Dragon" won the AEW Men's World Championship. He celebrated with his wife, his kids, and members of the Blackpool Combat Club, which is something he was denied in 2014 when his wife, Brie Bella, wasn't allowed to join Danielson in the ring when he won the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 30. Strickland made sure to let Danielson have his moment, stating that he will get another moment like that in the future, but Danielson won't.
"I rolled out of the ring. I'm like 'No, this is you.' I didn't want...I hate that like 'Oh, great job, I'll get you next time.' No, like I was the bad guy, I was the a******, I should–I need to get out of the way. I lost you know? So it's just like this is for Bryan. Bryan has worked so much and inspired a whole generation of guys, he deserves that kind of moment. It's like, and I know there's people out there like 'Swerve deserves a longer title reign.' I'm like 'Sure, but I need to be different and better,' and I'll have my time. Bryan's probably never going to have this time again. Let's give Bryan his time, and I'm so thankful to be one of the guys to be able to do that for him."
Danielson might get a chance to have a front row seat for when Strickland eventually does get his moment as he is now a full-time member of the AEW commentary team, and with Strickland officially back in AEW after missing three months due to injury, the self-proclaimed "most dangerous man in AEW" won't want to wait long before he gets gold around his waist again.
