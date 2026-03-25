AEW's Matt Jackson Offers Health Update On Adam Cole

Since he was forced to pull out of his match with Kyle Fletcher at AEW All In last summer due to a head injury, there's been little word regarding the status of AEW's Adam Cole. The closest update came from AEW owner Tony Khan last fall, with Khan revealing that he was still waiting for Cole to be able to travel before determining if he could wrestle again, or if AEW could perhaps find another role for him within the promotion.

Now another update has come along, courtesy of Cole's long-time friends the Young Bucks. During Q&A section of the latest episode of "Being the Elite," the Bucks received a question regarding Cole's health. While he didn't provide a detailed response, Matt Jackson did indicate that Cole's recovery was going well. In addition, he also made a point to rave about Cole as a person, and how much he remains beloved in the AEW locker room even while injured.

"I love Adam Cole so much," Jackson said. "He is the sweetest man I think I've ever met, not in the business, but in life. And I think every day he's improving and he's getting better. And this actually...thanks for bringing this up, cause I actually need to text him right now and check on him. Because I miss him so much, and I think he's one of the most talented, gifted, charismatic wrestlers that ever was, and a much better human being. Shout out to Adam Cole, we all talk about you all the time in the locker room."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Being the Elite" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription