Bully Ray Says This Non-Title WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Could Be A Main Event

One of the most hyped matches ahead of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas is the bout pitting "The Ruler" Oba Femi against "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. Lesnar put forth an open challenge in the weeks ahead of the big event, seeking an opponent, which was answered by Femi in a big way when he hit Lesnar with a Fall From Grace powerbomb, put a foot on his chest, and pointed to the WrestleMania sign during an episode of "WWE Raw."

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has consistently put Femi over on "Busted Open Radio," and on a recent episode, he revealed he is as excited for Lesnar vs. Femi as he is is for the main event title matches. He said within two weeks, WWE has gotten him invested by keeping it simple.

"Oba Femi is a brand new talent called up from 'NXT.' Looks the part," he explained. "Presented as big of a star as anybody else on the roster right now. 'The Ruler,' not afraid to get face-to-face with 'The Beast.' Brock Lesnar is the baddest mother f***** in the WWE, end of story. Last week we saw Oba Femi sit down powerbomb Brock Lesnar. We all gasped. Wow. Brock got manhandled. Manhandled by Oba Femi. Not only did Oba Femi get Brock up for the powerbomb, he held him up for the powerbomb and then dropped him when he felt like dropping him."

WWE has not officially confirmed what matches will take place on either night of WrestleMania. The main events of the "Showcase of the Immortals" will see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defend against Randy Orton, and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will face Roman Reigns.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.