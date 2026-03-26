Jeff Jarrett Believes WWE Should Bring John Cena Back For '2 To 4 Matches A Year'

Many believe that John Cena could still offer something in the ring, thoughts which AEW's Jeff Jarrett also echoed recently.

Jarrett, on his "My World" podcast, requested Cena to come out of retirement and get back in the ring and wrestle a handful of dates.

"Unretire," replied Jarrett when asked how Cena could contribute to WWE. "So, if John is not going to be, I'll call it an active participant of the roster, I'm just kind of curious to see where all that goes. The business is better with John Cena in it. There's just no gray area, no matter what role they figure out for him. If you're asking me how to figure out what's the best way to be utilized, I'd say, you know, if Brock is working two to four times a year, Cena can work x amount of the time."

The AEW star gave the example of the late, great Hulk Hogan to highlight how some stars can draw in pro wrestling even past the age of 50. Jarrett feels that Cena could be a valuable asset in many roles in WWE, and thinks what TKO — WWE's owner — is willing to pay Cena will be the stumbling block in any negotiation with the 17-time world champion.

"There's all kinds of on-screen roles that he can be a part of the active roster. I just don't know if TKO will see it that way. I don't know what John's price tag is. That to me is where it's going to get right down to it. What is TKO willing to pay? And whatever they're willing to pay, what's John willing to do? But I'm happy to hear him say that. I would have him unretire and try to figure out how to do two to four matches a year. I think it's just that simple," added Jarrett.

Jarrett is optimistic about Cena lacing up his wrestling boots yet again, but Cena has ruled out any possibility of a return to the ring, recently revealing that he will be a part of the WWE family, but not as a wrestler.