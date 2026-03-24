John Cena On New Role In WWE Post-Retirement: 'I Think I Might Have Cracked The Code'

It's been a few months since John Cena retired from WWE, and while his in-ring career may be done, the 17-time world champion is looking ahead to how he can help WWE in the future.

Cena retired at Saturday Night's Main Event in December and hasn't been on WWE television since. In his recent conversation with fans at Megacon, Cena told them that he has an idea as to how he could give back to the pro wrestling business, and is eager to get down to work with the plan.

"I am fully retired now," he began. "I am working diligently to try to figure out my next path as a contributing, useful member of WWE. I think I might have cracked the code, and I think we may have something, and if the stars are aligned and everybody signs off, I will be a whole lot more integrated in the system, and I'm very excited about the road ahead, and I'll just cross my fingers and hope it works."

The veteran star hasn't divulged details about what his role could be, which will likely be in addition to his ambassadorial role. Cena, who has long been one of WWE's most marketable stars, took on the ambassadorial role after his retirement and has signed a five-year deal for it. While he doesn't yet have an official role, Cena, who is known to help his peers, has been imparting advice to the promotion's young stars, one of whom acknowledged it is promising talent Je'Von Evans.

His retirement match against GUNTHER turned out to be a huge success as WWE drew an all-time gate record for an arena event in WWE. Since his retirement, there's been talk of him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, with four names currently added to that list — AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, basketball and WCW star Dennis Rodman, and tag team group Demolition.