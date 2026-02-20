John Cena's Retirement At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Sets All-Time Gate Record

According to John Cena, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which hosted his final match on December 13, exceeded his personal expectations. Per a new report, the event itself also exceeded a record previously set in 2025.

With data obtained from Pollstar, POST Wrestling reported that Cena's retirement show now holds the record for the largest live gate for an arena event in WWE history, even when adjusted for inflation. Financially, WWE's December Saturday Night's Main Event generated 6,553,883 million dollars in ticket sales, with 17,121 total tickets purchased. The average ticket price reportedly came out to $383, though that likely didn't include additional fees.

The respective SNME emanated from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., opening with a cross-brand match between then-NXT Champion Oba Femi and then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. "WWE NXT" star Sol Ruca followed with a win over Bayley of the "WWE Raw" roster, while then-WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeated "NXT's" Je'Von Evans and TNA's Leon Slater. Cena headlined the event in his retirement match, which pitted him against "The Career Killer" GUNTHER. Like his nickname suggests, GUNTHER emerged victorious over the 17-time world champion after making him tap out to a sleeper hold.

Prior to December's SNME, the Netflix premiere of "Raw," ran from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 6, 2025, held the record for the biggest live arena gate, thanks to 4,898,365 million dollars drawn in ticket sales. That show featured a main event match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.