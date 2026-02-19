Former WWE NXT Star Has Been Texting John Cena For Advice

17-time world champion John Cena has not been shy when it comes to giving back to young talent in the wrestling industry, having publicly complimented stars in WWE's developmental system, while occasionally visiting the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to offer advice to "WWE NXT" performers. However, Cena went beyond just being a great mentor during his final days as a wrestler, as "WWE Raw" star Je'Von Evans recently explained on the "Battleground Podcast" that the "Never Seen 17" still provides in-ring feedback and texts him today.

"I grew up watching Cena, which is probably a crazy thing to say ... it's crazy to know now that, and I say this almost every interview, but the legends that I've had connections with, now I can hit them up whenever, and now that I just made a connection with Cena, we've been texting and he gives me advice about wrestling, about life, all that. So, it means so much. From being a fan to now being a colleague and learning under history. It's insane."

During the final stages of his retirement tour last year, Cena wanted to use Saturday Night's Main Event in December, where his final match would take place, to elevate younger stars in the company. Outside of Cena's match with GUNTHER, every other contest featured "NXT" stars, including Evans, who teamed with Leon Slater to take on AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Following the match, Evans was called up to the "Raw" roster at the beginning of the year.

