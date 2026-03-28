Marc Mero Reflects On Never Reaching The Top Of WWE: 'I Wasn't Well-Liked'

In the mid-1990s, Marc Mero made the jump from WCW to WWE (known as the WWF at the time), as many wrestlers had before him. When he made that decision, Mero expected to become a top star in the promotion, but it didn't take long for him to start having doubts. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Mero detailed his initial meeting with Vince McMahon to discuss his new character.

Mero stated that he believed the initial plan was to essentially rip off his WCW character, but because of active lawsuits between the two companies, that decision was changed. Instead, McMahon pitched "Wild Man" Marc Mero.

"I go, 'What's a wild man?'" Mero said. "[McMahon] goes, 'Can you do a Tarzan yell?'"

Although Mero told McMahon that he didn't have a strong voice and couldn't do the yell, they stuck with the character anyway. However, Mero didn't like or relate to the "Wild Man" idea, which he believes resulted in the audience never connecting with it.