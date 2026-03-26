Bad News Brown Joining WWE Hall Of Fame

We're just a few weeks away from WrestleMania weekend, which includes the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. On Thursday morning, Paul Levesque announced that Bad News Brown would be inducted into the Legacy class.

Hailing from Harlem, New York, Brown started his wrestling career in Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada against talent like Bret Hart. He debuted in WWE in 1988, where he famously kept to himself and had no friends because he didn't need them. While in WWE, he feuded with the likes of Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. At WrestleMania IV, he won a royal rumble by eliminating Hart.

In 1990, Piper eliminated him in the Royal Rumble and Brown got his revenge by getting back in the ring and sending Piper over the top rope to eliminate him. This led to a match at WrestleMania VI, where it ended in a double countout. Following his feud with Piper, he moved on to Roberts after he had given him a reptile for his birthday, which Brown was not pleased with. In order to deal with Roberts and his snake, Damien, Brown found a sewer rat to combat them. Roberts defeated Brown at SummerSlam and Brown was never seen in WWE again.

Following his WWE career, Brown wrestled in Japan for UWFi and NJPW. He would also work for several independent promotions until finally retiring in 1999 due to a knee injury. Prior to his pro wrestling career, Brown was an Olympic medalist. He won the Bronze medal in judo during the 1976 Summer Olympics. He died from a heart attack in 2007.