Bully Ray Recalls Dropping Vince McMahon On WWE Raw, Getting 'Receipt' On SmackDown
Vince McMahon was no stranger to getting into the ring with his biggest stars, especially during WWE's Attitude Era, when The Dudley Boyz were putting grown men through tables on a regular basis. Naturally, McMahon ended up clashing with the men from Dudleyville, and while looking back at the greatest disasters of his career, Bully Ray recalled accidentally dropping the boss on his head.
The match took place on an episode of "WWE Raw" that aired on June 12, 2000, and saw the Dudleys take on Vince and Shane McMahon. Bully Ray claims Vince didn't arrive until 30 minutes before it was meant to air live, so they had no window to practice a spot that would see Bully attempt to hit Vince with the notorious Superbomb.
"Vince McMahon is a very heavy, dense man who – no matter what he's ever done in the wrestling ring – he doesn't know the art of making himself light," the veteran said during an episode of "Busted Open: The Master's Class." Bully explained that there was a lot that went into setting people up for the top rope powerbomb, and with the lack of practice, he was concerned about the spot.
"Vince, at that time, would've been the absolute heaviest person I have ever had on my shoulders, in my hands, and complete unbalanced weight, not knowing how to make himself light!" he added. "I'm telling Vince like: 'Vince, we gotta do something!' 'No, we'll be fine, pal! You'll do it – don't worry, once we get out there!'"
Bully convinced Vince to at least let Bully lift him up in the hallway in front of Vince's office, where he realized that McMahon was heavier than he thought.
"I knew something was gonna go wrong," he said.
The Superbomb attempt ends in disaster
Not content to just go ahead with the spot with Vince, Bully then checked in with Road Dogg and X-Pac, who also had a role in the match to come. The D-Generation X members (then part of The McMahon-Helmsley Regime) were supposed to come out and save Vince by interfering in the Superbomb attempt, running in to hit D-Von and breaking up the spot. Vince, however, would already be up the Superbomb position when this occurred, and Bully implored Road Dogg not to hit D-Von too hard, or he would fall into Vince and disrupt the balancing act.
"The only time I'd been nervous doing this spot before," Bully said. "And if you go back and you watch it, Vince is up there and he's up there perfectly, Road Dogg runs in, nails D-Von in the back just enough for D-Von to push forward.
"And just that little bit of a push – you can't beat gravity, inertia, momentum – pushes Vince's weight towards me, and we go toppling backwards, ass over tea kettle, from the top rope to the concrete; dropped Vince McMahon right on his head."
The Dudley Boyz unfortunately learned the hard way to not mess up with Vince McMahon
Bully remembers Vince playing off the incident as though nothing had happened, but in turns out there are indeed consequences when you drop the boss.
"Disaster! Vince crashes and burns, he tries to tell us that he's totally fine, there's not gonna be any heat from it – all is good," Bully said, before ominously recalling how both he and D-Von were put in a dumpster the following "SmackDown."
"They put us in a dumpster and dropped us 15 feet off the stage," he said. "And D-Von did not tell me – my wife never told me after 20 years of marriage that she was claustrophobic. D-Von had an anxiety attack when he went into that dumpster."
Bully recalled having to hold D-Von's hand while they were in the dumpster and trying to make him imagine it was a rollercoaster ride.
"When that dumpster hits, you see the cover of the dumpster pop off, and D-Von come flying out, gasping for air!" he added. "The disaster was dropping Vince. The disaster was putting D-Von in a dumpster when he was claustrophobic, and that was our receipt."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open: Master's Class" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.