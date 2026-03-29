Bully Ray Recalls Dropping Vince McMahon On WWE Raw, Getting 'Receipt' On SmackDown

Vince McMahon was no stranger to getting into the ring with his biggest stars, especially during WWE's Attitude Era, when The Dudley Boyz were putting grown men through tables on a regular basis. Naturally, McMahon ended up clashing with the men from Dudleyville, and while looking back at the greatest disasters of his career, Bully Ray recalled accidentally dropping the boss on his head.

The match took place on an episode of "WWE Raw" that aired on June 12, 2000, and saw the Dudleys take on Vince and Shane McMahon. Bully Ray claims Vince didn't arrive until 30 minutes before it was meant to air live, so they had no window to practice a spot that would see Bully attempt to hit Vince with the notorious Superbomb.

"Vince McMahon is a very heavy, dense man who – no matter what he's ever done in the wrestling ring – he doesn't know the art of making himself light," the veteran said during an episode of "Busted Open: The Master's Class." Bully explained that there was a lot that went into setting people up for the top rope powerbomb, and with the lack of practice, he was concerned about the spot.

"Vince, at that time, would've been the absolute heaviest person I have ever had on my shoulders, in my hands, and complete unbalanced weight, not knowing how to make himself light!" he added. "I'm telling Vince like: 'Vince, we gotta do something!' 'No, we'll be fine, pal! You'll do it – don't worry, once we get out there!'"

Bully convinced Vince to at least let Bully lift him up in the hallway in front of Vince's office, where he realized that McMahon was heavier than he thought.

"I knew something was gonna go wrong," he said.