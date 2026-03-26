Aubrey Edwards Announces The End Of AEW Unrestricted

While her job as referee is the one most wrestling fans associate Aubrey Edwards with, the long-time AEW employee has worn many hats for the promotion since joining it soon after its formation in 2019. In addition to working on several of AEW's video game projects, Edwards has also been the one constant in the AEW podcast "AEW Unrestricted," hosting it with both Tony Schiavone and Will Washington.

As the story goes though, all things must come to an end, and that's no different for "AEW Unrestricted." Taking to Bluesky on Thursday, Edwards revealed that the newest episode of "Unrestricted" was also the last episode of "Unrestricted," with the podcast officially closing up shop after six years.

"Thank you for 316 episodes," Edwards said. "The last AEW Unrestricted is available now on all the podcast apps. I only cried once!"

On the podcast, Edwards and Washington confirmed that the decision to end "Unrestricted" had nothing to do with their status in AEW, and that both would be sticking around. Furthermore, "Unrestricted" won't be the end of AEW's foray into podcasting, with both Edwards and Washington noting that there would be future AEW podcasting content coming, though they wouldn't elaborate on what it would entail.

The 316 episode run of "Unrestricted" largely featured Edwards and Schiavone/Washington interviewing the stars of AEW, while occasionally doing preview shows for AEW PPV's with AEW owner Tony Khan. As it stands, the last guest of "Unrestricted" will be Zayda Steel, who appeared on last week's episode.